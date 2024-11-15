Lagos Govt Demolishes 138 Shanties To Reduce Illegal Building

Share

The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed it destroyed 138 shanties in Ajao Estate Canal bank, where tenants pay N100,000 annual rent.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Wahab, the action is a continuation of concerted measures to reduce the scourge of environmental infractions and illegal encampment in public spaces.

READ ALSO

“The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI on Thursday demolished 138 shanties around the canal bank in Ajao Estate Canal where illegal occupants pays between N60,000 to N100,000 rent,” the statement read

Share

Please follow and like us: