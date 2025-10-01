Lagos Govt Counters Obi’s Claims On Trade Fair Complex Demolitions

The Lagos State Government has dismissed recent claims by the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, regarding the demolition of illegal structures at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Obi, who visited the complex earlier in the week, had commiserated with affected traders and accused the government of acting with “impunity”, claiming the demolished structures had proper approvals.

He described the exercise as “a test of impunity, justice, and compassion”, calling for fair treatment of the business community.

However on Tuesday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said Obi’s claims were misleading and amounted to “misinformation and disinformation” aimed at swaying public emotions.

According to Omotoso, the owners of the affected buildings did not possess valid physical planning approvals from the Lagos State Government.

He explained that, in 2023, the state government declared a general amnesty period to enable property owners to regularise their building permits.

This offer, he said, was extended multiple times, but the affected traders failed to comply.

“When Physical Planning officials visited the complex, they were locked out and attacked. The police had to rescue them. Even when the government invited the owners for talks, they refused to attend,” the statement read.

The Commissioner clarified that the Management Board of the Trade Fair Complex, a federal agency, only has powers to allocate spaces and manage commercial leases, not to issue building approvals.

“Physical planning and building approvals are within the remit of state governments,” Omotoso stressed.

He cited the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act (1992), as domesticated by Lagos State, which mandates that all physical developments within the state must obtain planning permits from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Omotoso also referenced the landmark Supreme Court judgment of 2003 in Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation, which affirmed that physical planning falls under the concurrent legislative list.

This means states have constitutional authority to regulate development within their territories, including on federal lands, except for core federal enclaves such as military formations.

“The Trade Fair Complex Board may manage leases and tenancies, but any construction or alteration still requires a Lagos State planning permit. Otherwise, such developments are illegal,” he said.

Omotoso urged Nigerians to uphold the rule of law rather than be swayed by political sentiments or emotional narratives.

“We must decide the kind of society we want, one governed by law or one run by emotions, fueled by political interests,” he stated.