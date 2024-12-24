Lagos Govt Committed To Driving Economic Growth Through Water Tourism, Says Benson-Awoyinka

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has expressed the commitment of the State government to drive the economic growth of the state through water tourism, stressing that it would also boost tourism and create job opportunities as well as boost local business.

The commissioner made this disclosure during the recent Boat Regatta event held by the Ministry at Five Cowries Creek in Ikoyi.

Speaking on the theme of the one-day water tourism celebration, Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life, she said: “Underscores the integral role our waterways play in shaping our history and identity as Lagosians.

“The Regatta is not only a showcase of our vibrant traditions but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering tourism, cultural pride, and unity. “Through the dazzling display of decorated boats, exhilarating traditional races, and captivating water sports, we celebrate the boundless creativity and dynamism of our people.

“Beyond its cultural significance, this event serves as a driver of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local businesses. It further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.’’

Benson-Awoyinka applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his dedication to the development of the state’s waterways and investment in infrastructure to drive the sector.

She said: “I wish to commend the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose unwavering dedication to the development of our waterways and tourism infrastructure has made events like this possible.”

