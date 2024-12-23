Lagos Govt Commends Firm’s Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Initiative

Share

In a festive celebration of sustainability and innovation, the Lagos State Government has lauded Pernod Ricard Nigeria for showcasing the creativity and excellence in promoting recycling and reducing waste with the unveiling of the Jameson Upcycled Bottle Christmas Tree at Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos.

Specifically, this remarkable 4-foot tree, crafted from thousands of recycled Jameson bottles, stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, as it aligns perfectly with Lagos state’s vision of ecological conservation and reducing toxic emissions.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Jameson Upcycled Bottle Christmas Tree in Lagos, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, praised Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s initiative for its creative approach to recycling.

He said the company’s plan aligns with Lagos state’s environmental sustainability programme, aimed at eradicating the use of plastics to avoid hazards associated with its usage. Pernod Ricard’s efforts in recycling and sustainability are commendable and set a standard for corporate responsibility.

The Jameson Upcycled Bottle Christmas Tree marks the beginning of a series of festive activities running until January 1, 2025, inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” These events aim to foster community spirit and raise awareness about the importance of sustainability.

Highlights include bond and connect sessions, Jameson-themed activities, candle art and gifting corners, silent discos, carol singing, Owambe parties, sip and paint sessions, karaoke, open mic nights, and a grand New Year’s Day concert.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, also commended the initiative. “This project showcases the creativity and excellence in promoting recycling and reducing waste. It aligns perfectly with Lagos state’s vision of ecological conservation and reducing toxic emissions,” she said.

Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “The Jameson Upcycled Christmas Tree is a creative way to engage our community and promote ecological consciousness. By reusing bottles, we hope to inspire others to think sustainably and act responsibly.”

He added, “Join us at Ikeja City Mall to celebrate this unique blend of sustainability and festive joy. Together, we can make a difference and create a cleaner, healthier Lagos.”

