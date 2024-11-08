Lagos Govt Commences Accreditation Of Interstate Parks

Share

…Digitises passenger manifest system

The Lagos State government has commenced the accreditation of Interstate motor parks to enhance safety and security of commuting citizens.

The exercise also includes the digitisation of passenger manifest across all parks aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, accountability and efficiency in interstate travel across Lagos.

The initiative marks a departure from the former paper-based system operated by transport Unions; as it allows passengers details to be uploaded on a centralized digital platform at accredited motor parks by an agent.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, among other benefits, the park accreditation and digitisation of the passenger manifest system offers h

Government reliable database that is useful for proper planning.

Making this known at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press center, Secretariat Ikeja, the Commissioner explained that the state is partnering the private sector to deploy the technology and will also maximize the initiative to create employment for its teeming youths without spending a dime.

“The goal of this initiative is straightforward, it is to make interstate travel safer, more efficient, and more reliable”, he stated, adding that the initiative “is more than just a modernization effort but also a commitment to the safety and comfort of travelers who move in and out of Lagos by road.”

Further, Osiyemi stated that the deployment of the technology would be in phases.

“The first component of this project is the accreditation of all interstate parks across Lagos State. Parks that meet our minimum safety and service standards will receive the Ministry of Transportation’s official certification.

He also explained that the certified parks will display a prominently placed signage, assuring passengers that they are boarding from a park recognized and trusted by Lagos State.

“For parks that do not meet our standards, particularly the unregulated roadside “mushroom” parks, they will require improvements.

“This is a collective move towards a safer, more reliable interstate travel experience for every Lagosian.

According to him, the second part of the project focuses on transforming the old manifest system into a digital, centralized platform.

“Each passenger’s information will now be digitally recorded, ensuring that data is secure, accurate, and instantly accessible to relevant authorities.

“For the established parks with existing booking systems, we will integrate their systems into our centralized database to ensure continuity and accuracy in data collection. He stated.

In less formal parks, Osiyemi said the state will provide the necessary devices and agents to digitize the manifest on-site, ensuring no traveler is left out of this safety enhancement.

Adding that: “This streamlined system will empower first responders with immediate access to essential passenger information, allowing them to act quickly and accurately in emergencies. This project certainly will benefit the Passengers, Park Operators and the State.

“For the Passengers, they will experience increased safety, reliability, and convenience. Knowing that their travel information is securely recorded offers reassurance that, should any incidents occur, Lagos State’s emergency services are equipped with the tools and data they need to respond effectively.

“For Accredited Park Operators, they gain a mark of quality that enhances their reputation and attracts more passengers.

“With the infrastructure upgrades provided, operators have an opportunity to elevate service quality and play a direct role in creating a safer transportation system.” He stated.

Describing the initiative as one that marks a vital step in the modernization of the state’s transportation sector, the Commissioner also affirmed that only 30 parks out of over 100 operating in the state were recognised by his Ministry.

While stating that the accreditation and digitisation exercise not only strengthens public safety, he added that it also generates employment opportunities and provides valuable data to guide urban planning and transportation policy.

“By enforcing park standardization and leveraging digital technology, Lagos is leading the way in innovative, forward-thinking governance.” Osiyemi said.

Through the initiative, he concluded that “Lagosians can feel safer, park operators can gain credibility, and Lagos State can continue to set new standards for modern, efficient governance”

Also speaking at the briefing, Olamide Afọlábí, a technical partner on the project, said that it would improve the physical infrastructure of parks including toilets and sitting areas to meet the standard for accreditation.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa assured the people of the safety of their data.

The State’s Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers,

Usman Teslim, reiterated that through the new initiative, the state government was moving from analogue to digital system, in collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives of residents and others.

Share

Please follow and like us: