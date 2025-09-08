Lagos Govt Clears Illegal Street Traders At Mile 2

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Monday dislodged illegal street traders at 2nd Rainbow Junction, inward Mile 2.

Speaking in a video posted on the official X handle, the state government reaffirmed its commitment to restoring order on major roads.

In the video, the state enforcement officers were seen clearing traders whose activities had obstructed traffic flow, endangered pedestrians, and littered the environment.

Wahab, in his statement, described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to keep Lagos roads safe and clean.

READ ALSO

He stressed that the government would not relent in its drive to ensure a sustainable urban environment.

“Our enforcement team is currently dislodging illegal street traders constituting a nuisance at 2nd Rainbow Junction, inward Mile 2. These activities obstruct traffic flow, endanger pedestrians, and litter the environment.

“We remain committed to keeping our roads safe, clean, and free of all forms of environmental infractions,” Wahab added.