Lagos Govt Calls For Calm Amid Persistent Rainfall

The Lagos State Government on Monday called for calm amid heavy rainfall in parts of the state, warning that more downpours are expected in the coming days.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this call in a fresh advisory from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

According to him, NiMet predicted thunderstorms and rain for the next three days across the state.

He explained that while Lagos had “resilient systems in place to manage flash floods”, the sheer volume of rain could temporarily overwhelm the drainage infrastructure.

Wahab added that the government was closely monitoring areas near rivers and lagoons, describing them as at higher risk of flash floods with strong currents. He also issued a public safety advisory, particularly to parents, motorists and pedestrians.

On the issue of drain blockage, Wahab stressed the importance of proper waste disposal and announced continued enforcement against offenders.

The commissioner noted that state drainage teams were working around the clock and that concrete-lined channels were being constructed across the city to manage runoff more effectively.

“Over the past 12 hours, Lagos has experienced intense rainfall, and more is expected in the coming days, according to NiMET’s latest advisory. I urge all residents to remain calm.

“As a coastal city, Lagos is naturally vulnerable to tidal lock-up when rising water levels in the lagoon slow down the discharge of runoff. This is further worsened by climate change.

“Parents and guardians, please keep your children indoors during this holiday period. Swimming or playing in floodwater is extremely dangerous.

“I also appeal to motorists and pedestrians to avoid moving through flooded roads. Vehicles can be submerged, and lives can be lost.

“Once again, I must stress, do not dump refuse into drains during rainfall. It clogs our drainage systems and worsens flooding. There are consequences for such actions, and enforcement will continue. “But in times of unusually heavy downpour like this, every resident must play their part. Together, we will keep Lagos safe,” Wahab added.