Lagos Govt Begins Headcount For Primary School Pupils

The Lagos State Government will soon commence a statewide census for public primary school pupils.

The exercise which is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 13 and ends on Thursday, November 16 will take place across 1020 public primary schools in the state.

The census will provide the state government with first-hand demographic information which will aid the state in making adequate planning for the primary education sector.

Speaking at an orientation organized for ad-hoc staff bill to head the exercise at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ope George, said the school census is important in that it will help the state to make adequate and appropriate provisions for the ” education system in the state.

Presently, the Lagos State Statistics Bureau has concluded the employment of staff who will pay various parts of the planned headcount.

Represented at the event by Mr Lekan Balogun, who represented the Co.misiomer said the plane head count is not just another one, but a response to challenges being faced in the primary education sector

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Ibrahim Obajomo, explained the importance of the school census. Stressing that it will help the government in projecting how to attend to the needs of the schools, adding that it will aid development in the education sector and encourage transparency in resource management