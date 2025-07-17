Lagos Govt Awards N10m To LASU’s Best Graduating Student

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and global competitiveness with the award of ₦10 million to the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, the award was presented to Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, a first-class graduate from the Department of Biochemistry, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Alausa, Ikeja.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule, who presented the award, described the gesture as a reflection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to rewarding academic excellence and promoting scholarship in the state’s tertiary institutions.

Hon. Sule emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration remains focused on producing globally competitive graduates by supporting merit and fostering an inclusive environment where excellence is recognised regardless of background.

“The Lagos State Government implements its educational policies without discrimination, ensuring that all deserving students, indigenes and residents alike are duly acknowledged,” he said.

He encouraged Miss Nwosu to remain focused and continue to serve as a role model, describing her as a symbol of the academic potential within the state’s higher institutions.

In her response, Miss Nwosu, who hails from Aniocha in Delta State, expressed profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the generous reward. Accompanied by her mother, she described the recognition as both an encouragement and a challenge to achieve more, pledging to invest the funds wisely in pursuit of further academic and professional development.

She also commended Lagos State as “a land of opportunity,” noting that her experience at LASU and the state’s support had affirmed its inclusive and merit-driven approach to education.

The ₦10 million award is part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s broader initiative to incentivize excellence and nurture talent across all state-owned tertiary institutions.