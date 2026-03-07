Lagos Govt Arrests Three For Tampering With Drainage Infrastructure

Operatives of the Lagos State environmental enforcement teamon Saturday, 7 March, 2026 arrested three persons for tampering with drainage infrastructure in Ikorodu.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Saturday.

He stated that the suspects were apprehended during a routine monitoring patrol in the Ikorodu area of the state.

According to the commissioner, interference with drainage channels constitutes a serious environmental offence because it obstructs the free flow of storm water and increases the risk of flooding in surrounding communities.

“Let me reiterate that interference with drainage channels is a serious environmental offence. Such actions obstruct the free flow of storm water and increase the risk of flooding within our communities,” he said.

He warned residents against engaging in activities capable of damaging or blocking drainage systems, stressing that the Lagos State Government would continue to strictly enforce environmental laws across the state.

Wahab added that the suspects would be charged in accordance with existing regulations.

He noted that the action is part of the efforts by the Lagos State Government to safeguard lives, property and drainage infrastructure across the state.