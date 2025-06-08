Lagos Govt Arrests 36 Persons Engaging In Street Trading

Share

The Lagos State Government on Saturday arrested no fewer than 36 individuals engaging in street trading, displaying wares on the median along Ojo-Alaba road.

The suspects who were 34 males and two females, were arrested in a joint operation by personnel of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMAN) and KAI officials.

In a statement released on Saturday by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, the state government said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

The statement read, “The clearance operation followed a visit to the Alaba Rago Market last week by a high-powered team led by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, during which he complained about the state of the market environment and gave an ultimatum to the traders on the median to relocate.

“The enforcement operation followed the expiration of the ultimatum given to the roadside traders.”

