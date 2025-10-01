The Lagos State Government has appointed popular Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandykiss, as the ambassador of the Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA).

The announcement was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, September 30, by the Lagos Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.

The Commissioner said Mandy Kiss’ appointment followed her earlier public declaration to attempt a Guinness World Record in a venture the government said did not align with societal values.

He wrote, “A society thrives when it listens, engages, and redirects its future with compassion and purpose.”

“With the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration being responsive and responsible, earlier today, I had the privilege of meeting with Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandykiss, a prominent content creator, following her public announcement of plans to pursue a Guinness World Record in a pursuit that didn’t align with our societal values or reflect the standards we uphold as a people and a State.

“In an atmosphere of understanding and responsibility, we engaged in candid discussions, critically assessed the situation, and explored healthier, more constructive paths forward.

“We recognise the importance of mental health and emotional wellness, and we’re steadfast in our commitment to promoting these and crafting inclusive interventions that uplift and safeguard our citizens.”

“Mandykiss wields significant influence among young people, our future leaders, and it’s vital that she be guided rather than dismissed. What was slated to be the start of her controversial record attempt has instead become a pivotal moment of redirection.

“She has now embraced a purpose-driven cause, standing for something greater than herself. Mandykiss has been appointed an Ambassador of LASKADA, partnering with us in combating drug abuse and substance misuse among youths in Lagos.

“Her journey reflects transformation rather than cancellation, a powerful illustration of what is achievable when young individuals are met with love, guidance, and opportunities for positive growth.

“Mandykiss’s story underscores the impact of compassion and purposeful engagement. It is a testament to redirecting potential towards meaningful impact,” the statement concluded.