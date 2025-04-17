Lagos Govt Announces 2025 Fanti Carnival, Celebrates Afro-Brazilian Heritage

Share

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to host the 2025 Fanti Carnival on Easter Monday, April 20, at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan.

The event, organized in partnership with the Consulate of Brazil in Lagos, aimed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Afro-Brazilian returnees and reinforce Lagos’ position as a global cultural hub.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Tourism, and Culture, Mrs Token Benson-Awoyinka, described the Fanti Carnival as a vibrant expression of Lagos’ collective history.

“The Lagos Fanti Carnival is more than a spectacle; it is a celebration of the resilience, identity, and creative spirit of Afro-Brazilian returnees who blended samba rhythms, Catholic influences, and street performance into what evolved as the Fanti Carnival,” she said.

The Commissioner highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage through initiatives like the citywide heritage plaque programme, which uses QR-coded plaques to document and share the stories of significant sites and traditions.

“As Lagos continues to modernize, our cultural stories must not be lost,” she emphasized.

Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and support in promoting Lagos’ cultural and tourism sectors.

“The revival of the Fanti Carnival is a testament to the governor’s commitment to celebrating our heritage and fostering inclusive cultural development,” she noted.

The Consul General of Brazil in Lagos, Ambassador Manuel Innocencio del Lacerda Santos Jr., underscored the deep historical and cultural ties between Brazil and Nigeria.

“The Fanti Carnival is a powerful reminder that our shared history holds immense promise for future collaborations in trade, education, and technology,” he said.

He highlighted the influence of Yoruba traditions in Brazil, from cuisine to Candomblé, adding, “A Brazilian can feel completely at home in Lagos.”

Kola Peregrino, President of the Brazilian Descendants Association, commended the Lagos State Government’s support and reaffirmed the Association’s dedication to preserving Afro-Brazilian heritage.

He stressed the importance of deepening cultural awareness and safeguarding ancestral legacies.

In closing, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, thanked dignitaries, partners, and the media for their role in reviving this significant cultural event.

He expressed optimism for extensive media coverage of the carnival, which promises to be a vibrant celebration of Lagos’ Afro-Brazilian heritage.

