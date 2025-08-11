Lagos Govt Admits Flash Flooding Inevitable, Pledges Long-Term Drainage Solutions

The Lagos State Government has acknowledged that flash flooding will remain a recurring challenge for residents due to climate change and other environmental factors, even as it works to deliver lasting infrastructure solutions.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known during a television interview on Monday.

He noted that in the past two years, the ministry had cleaned more than 50 kilometres of secondary collectors and dredged or maintained about 38 primary channels across the state.

Citing the recent 14-hour downpour in Ikorodu, Wahab explained that emergency measures were swiftly deployed.

He revealed that a contractor working in the area had temporarily dammed a downstream section for construction purposes but was directed to release it once heavy rainfall began to allow stormwater to flow.

He recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued an early flood forecast in March, prompting the ministry to launch extensive public sensitisation from April. Residents were repeatedly warned that 2025’s rainfall levels would surpass those of the previous year.

Low-lying communities such as Agboyi, Agiliti, Itowolo, and Ajegunle have been advised to temporarily relocate to higher grounds during peak flooding. Wahab added that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) has cleared about 666,000 metres of drainage channels and manholes across all local governments and local council development areas.

Describing climate change as a “global reality,” the commissioner pointed to recent flooding incidents in other parts of the world as evidence that Lagos was not alone in facing the challenge.

He also outlined ongoing drainage projects, including System 44 in Lekki, System 44A, and the three-phase System 1 (Odo–Iyalaro) project, which will channel stormwater from Ikeja, Opebi, and Sheraton into the lagoon.

Most contracts awarded in 2024, Wahab said, have an 18- to 24-month execution window, with quality prioritised over speed. Temporary measures, such as pumping stations on Lagos Island, would continue until permanent structures are completed.

“We expected the rains and had resilient measures in place,” Wahab said. “We have been doing massive advocacy and ramping up drainage infrastructure statewide. We won’t lie to residents – flash flooding will occur, but we are working to contain it.”