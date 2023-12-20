Lagos gov hails Visa for bringing AFCON trophy to Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the weekend applauded digital payment company, Visa, for bringing the original Africa Cup of Nations trophy to Nigeria, and precisely Lagos State.

Recall that Visa continued their trophy tour of the 24 countries that are set to campaign in Cote D’Ivoire, the host country of the AFCON from January 13, with Lagos, Nigeria hosting the trophy at the weekend.

Speaking during the courtesy visit to his office, the Lagos State governor, who warmly received the trophy at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, said he was delighted to have the continent’s most prestigious trophy land in Nigeria’s economic capital.

“As Lagos State hosts the AFCON trophy, it’s clearly a testament to our commitment to sports development,” he said.

“We are a city pulsating with sports enthusiasm and we’re grateful to Visa and CAF for choosing Lagos for the trophy tour. Our support for sports development continues as the excitement builds for this prestigious tournament.

“Lagos remains committed to nurturing homegrown football talent and sustaining the fervor for sports.”

He however urged the Super Eagles to go all out for the title as they carry the hope of all Nigerians.

The trophy was also displayed to all the lovers of football and customers of Visa at a reception also organised in Lagos.

Speaking during the reception where 100s of Visa customers and vendors were present including the media, the Vice President and Head of West Africa Cluster, Visa, Andrew Uaboi, said the main reason for bringing the trophy to Lagos was because of it’s uniqueness and diverse of culture.

He said: “The trophy viewing is for people to come together irrespective of the barrier. It is in the spirit of unism. Bringing it to Lagos is because the city contains people from different backgrounds and that unism that football brings is exemplified with AFCON trophy.

“We believe bringing it to Lagos will drive the passion we want to instill with the AFCON tournament.”

Speaking also during the tour in Lagos, the Marketing Director, Visa West Africa, Seun Adaramola, said a campaign is currently ongoing whereby the winner will have the opportunity to watch the tournament live in Cote D’Ivoire.