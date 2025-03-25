…Lagos Gov Commiserates With Radda

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his condolences to his Kastina State counterpart, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

He said the 93-year-old matriarch, who died in the late hours of Saturday, lived a fulfilled life and witnessed her children and grandchildren achieve great heights during her lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Governor Radda and the entire family as well as friends and the deceased person’s associates to accept Hajiya Baribari departure in good faith.

He described the late Hajiya Baribari as a woman of remarkable strength and dignity whose wisdom and grace touched the lives of many, particularly Governor Radda and his siblings, as well as members of her community.

He added: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I extend my deepest condolences to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Kastina State and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

“Hajiya Baribari was a beacon of inspiration in her community. She impacted many lives positively during her lifetime. She left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire those who benefitted from her.”

