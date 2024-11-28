Lagos Gives Alaba Market Traders Final Advice To Legalise Buildings

Share

The Lagos State Government yesterday advised traders in Alaba International Market, Ojo, to take advantage of its extended amnesty programme to legalise their construction projects.

General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, gave the advice when he visited the market yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to address concerns about noncompliance with building regulations.

Oki said the agency had observed that many traders had been erecting buildings without obtaining necessary permits in spite of ongoing amnesty programmes.

He said: “The amnesty which is going to stop very soon has been running now for the past six to seven months and it has been extended more than two times.

“Lagos State Government implemented this amnesty programme to encourage compliance, but many traders have not taken advantage of this opportunity.

“They keep constructing without securing building plan approvals and disregarding government directives.”

