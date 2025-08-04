The Lagos State Government has issued a 21-day ultimatum to promoters of 176 illegal estates operating without layout approvals, warning of strict enforcement measures if they fail to comply.

In a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the government said the affected estate located in Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe must submit their layout documentation within three weeks or face sanctions.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mukaila Sanusi, noted that the list of non-compliant estates followed a comprehensive audit of property developments across the state.

Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, expressed concern over the unregulated expansion of estates without due approval, saying such practices violate Lagos’ urban development framework and threaten the sustainability goals outlined in the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.

“Operating estates without layout approval undermines organised growth, endangers infrastructure planning, and risks the safety of residents,” Sotire said.

Among the flagged developments are Adron Homes in Elerangbe, Aina Gold Estate in Okun-Folu, Diamond Estate in Eputu, Prime Water View Garden in Ikate-Elegushi, and Royal View Estate in Ikota.

Sotire directed all affected developers and property owners to report to the Ministry at the State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, with relevant documentation for regularisation.

“This compliance exercise is in line with our statutory responsibility to guide estate development toward an orderly, resilient and liveable Lagos,” he added.

He also reiterated the requirement for developers to register with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), the body responsible for overseeing real estate operations in the state.

The government’s latest move comes amid growing concerns over uncontrolled development in fast-growing districts, particularly along the Ibeju-Lekki axis, where several large-scale residential schemes have emerged without oversight.

Officials say the ultimatum is part of a broader effort to enforce planning standards and avert the emergence of slums, traffic bottlenecks, and overburdened infrastructure in new communities.