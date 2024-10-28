Lagos, German Consulate Laud Climate Initiative

Share

The Lagos State Government and the German Consulate on Monday praised the Lightout High School Initiative for its efforts in promoting climate action and recycling in public schools.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, emphasized the crucial role children play in sustainability and social transformation, making them ideal environmental ambassadors and social change agents.

Fielding questions from Newsmen on Monday, Oshodi, pointed out that the crucial role children play in sustainability and social transformation informed the governor’s support for the initiative.

She said, “Their open-mindedness, influence on families and communities, and potential future leaders make them ideal environmental ambassadors and social change agents.

Akinade Ibuoye, convener of the initiative, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the German Consulate for their support.

“We’ve successfully implemented our program in federal government schools and private schools, and it’s encouraging to see the governor and the German consulate believe in our cause,” he said.

This initiative aligns with the Lagos State Government’s broader efforts to combat climate change.

The government has launched various programs, including the Green Hub Ambassadors initiative at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, to promote environmental sustainability and green practices.

