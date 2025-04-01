Lagos Generates 1,040 Tonnes Of Textile Waste Daily – LAWMA

Share

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says it is taking steps to tackle the environmental impact of 1,040 tonnes of textile waste generated daily in the state.

Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin,said this in a statement to mark the International Zero Waste Day.

The theme of the Zero Waste Day is: “Towards zero waste in fashion and textiles.” Gbadegesin said LAWMA would be taking decisive steps to address the environmental impact of textile waste in line with this year’s theme.

He said:“Textile waste constituted approximately eight per cent of the 13,000 tonnes of waste generated daily in Lagos. “LAWMA plans to ban textile waste from all landfills in the state.

We will be collaborating with Tejuosho Market in Yaba to collect textile waste for transfer to recycling companies.”

According to him, students at the LAWMA Academy are being trained to upcycle textile waste into practical products, promoting sustainable practices and creating economic opportunities for development.

