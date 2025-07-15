Lagos Gears Up For 2025 Festival Of Table Tennis

The Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall at Teslim Balogun Stadium is getting a vibrant makeover as Lagos prepares to host the Festival of Table Tennis, a 20-day celebration of the sport running from July 16 to August 5, 2025.

This exciting festival will feature a lineup of prestigious competitions, including the ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, WTT Contender Lagos, ITTF Africa Youth Championships, and the inaugural ITTF Africa Youth Cup.

As one of the global hubs of table tennis, Lagos is set to welcome elite players from West Africa, across the continent, and around the world for what promises to be a truly unforgettable sporting experience.

The action begins with the ITTF Africa West Regional Championships from July 16 to 19, where regional champions in team and singles events will be crowned.

From July 22 to 26, the spotlight shifts to the WTT Contender Lagos, drawing international stars eager to compete for $100,000 in prize money across five events.

The increased prize pool and valuable ranking points have attracted a stellar lineup for this five-day showdown.