Lagos, Gbajabiamila To Rebuild Randle General Hospital

The Lagos State Government has announced the full reconstruction and upgrade of the historic Randle General Hospital, Surulere, into a four-floor ultramodern healthcare facility.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the disclosure was made at a stakeholders’ and community engagement session in Surulere, where government officials, community leaders, and residents were briefed on the project.

According to the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, who delivered the keynote address, described the project as “a total transformation, not just a renovation.” She explained that the existing structure had become obsolete and could no longer meet the growing health demands of Surulere residents.

Ogunyemi said the new facility would deliver world-class services with accident and emergency units, operating theatres, wards, staff lounges, and VIP recovery spaces, alongside advanced diagnostic facilities such as CT scan and MRI machines.

She assured residents that healthcare services would continue seamlessly at the Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital during the construction. The statement further acknowledged the Special Adviser to the governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who described the project as a major step forward for Surulere.