Lagos: Furore Over Outcome Of LG Elections

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the controversy over last Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State and why other political parties that participated in the exercise are not satisfied with the outcome

Despite the celebration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning all the 57 chairmanship seats and 375 councillorship seats in the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, some opposition political parties that participated in the exercise are calling for outright cancellation of the elections.

The parties alleged that the elections conducted by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) was full of irregularities, while also disenfranchising many opposition candidates.

Announcing the results of the council elections on Sunday, the chairman of LASIEC, Retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, said the APC won all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 councillorship seats.

She said APC also won 375 of the 376 councillorship seats, losing one councillorship seat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yaba LCDA. Okikiolu-Ighile, who commended the peaceful conduct of residents, especially voters, during the exercise, also said the enthusiasm displayed by residents before and during the exercise was commendable.

According to her, the enthusiasm displayed through active participation reinforced the shared belief in the importance of local governance in service delivery and grassroots development.

The LASIEC boss also commended security agencies and the media for their professional conduct before, during, and after the polls.

“Their presence was a significant factor in maintaining a conducive, congenial atmosphere across the polling units.

We are pleased to announce that no major cases of electoral violence or ballot snatching, voter intimidation or general breakdown of law and order were recorded,” she said.

Okikiolu-Ighile said that the commission “was pleased to report that the election was generally free, was fair, was peaceful, was orderly, was transparent, credible, and devoid of significant obstructions.”

Noting that electoral officers and ad hoc staff discharged their duties with commendable diligence and integrity, she stated that because no electoral process is without its challenges, late arrival of electoral personnel and materials in some areas was due to some logistical issues.

“We acknowledge that voter apathy remains a concern and we are committed to strengthening our voter education and stakeholders’ engagement strategies relentlessly,” she added.

She disclosed that the presentation of certificates of return to duly elected chairpersons and councillors would follow soon at the commission’s headquarters.

Opposition parties kick

Despite praising the exercise, other 15 political parties that participated in the elections have maintained that the exercise was not free and fair.

For instance, a councillorship candidate of the PDP for Ward F Iwaya, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alade Yusuf, alleged that there was no collation of results in the ward and that the designated ward collation centre was never activated.

He added that there was no official pronouncement from LASIEC, either on-site or through any verified channel and there is no video, no footage, and no public address confirming collation or result declaration.

“What we witnessed was a cordinated effort to disrupt, manipulate, and silence the people’s voice. In several polling units, including PU 005 & 006 (Fashina/ Balogun); PU 015, 016, 025, 031, 032 (St. Francis axis); PU 027 & 028 (Victoria axis); and PU 007 (Balogun).

Thugs believed to be affiliated with the ruling party invaded polling areas, unleashed violence, and snatched ballot boxes. Electoral officials were chased out, voters were beaten, and ballot papers were destroyed or carted away.

This is not just criminal — it is treason against democracy. “I’m not here to beg for results. I’m here to demand justice including total cancellation of the Ward F councillorship election.

A fresh election conducted under full security and monitored by civil society and accountability for all LASIEC officials who failed in their duty or aided the collapse of the process.

“This is bigger than a single candidate or party. This is about the future of our community, our democracy, and our right to choose who leads us. To the people of Ward F: you were denied your right to vote. But we will not be silent.

We will not accept false results built on violence and secrecy. We will fight this injustice with evidence, with our voices, and within the law,” he said.

PDP local govt chairmen allege rigging

Apart from Yusuf, the Forum of Lagos PDP Local Government.

Chairmen, also rejected the outcome of the elections Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, chairman of the Forum, Adegboyega Adegbesan, said the party has evidence to show that the exercise was rigged in favour of the APC.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of duty and righteous indignation that we address you on the monumental electoral fraud, daylight robbery, and assault on democracy that occurred on Saturday July, 12 local government council elections in Lagos State. “What transpired was not an election.

It was an orchestrated charade, a criminal conspiracy, and a coordinated attack on the sovereign will of the people, executed by the APC-led Lagos State Government in convenience with compromised officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“From the onset, it was clear that the APC had no intention of participating in a free and fair electoral contest.

Instead, they activated their rigging machinery long before the first ballot was cast. What followed on election day was a shameful desecration of the democratic process.

“In broad daylight, APC-sponsored thugs brazenly invaded multiple polling units, snatching ballot boxes in the full glare of the public, and assaulted voters who dared to resist.

These acts of thuggery occurred under the watch of security agencies and LASIEC officials, who turned a blind eye or outrightly aided the attackers.

“In many areas across the state identified as PDP’s strongholds, there were ballot box stuffing on unimaginable scale. pre-thumb printed ballot papers were carted into polling units in bags, and LASIEC officials either stood aside helplessly or actively colluded in legitimizing these fraudulent votes.

“In some local governments, our party agents were harassed, chased away, and denied access to collation centres, while results sheets were doctored and pre-filled in favour of APC candidates, even before voting was concluded.

The manipulation of figures was so crude and desperate that in some wards, total votes exceeded the number of registered voters.”

LP, YPP, AAC others reject result

Similarly, the Labour Party, Young Progressives Party (YPP), African Action Congress (AAC), Action People’s Congress (APP), and the Accord Party, have also rejected the exercise.

Speaking during the briefing, the LP chairman in the state, Pastor Dayo Ekong, decried what she termed “orchestrated electoral fraud and brazen bias” in the council elections.

Ekong, whose address was read by her deputy, Mr. Olasupo Ajayi, described the exercise as a systematic state-sponsored rape of democracy.

She said: “The just-concluded local government elections were not an exercise in democratic choice; they were a premeditated, meticulously executed charade designed solely to impose the ruling party’s will upon the people of Lagos.

“We witnessed, and documented, widespread irregularities orchestrated by LASIEC. We utterly reject the fraudulent results declared by LASIEC in the affected LGAs.

We hold Justice Bola Ighile personally responsible for this travesty and the complete collapse of LASIEC’s credibility under her watch. “Our resolve is unwavering. We are compiling exhaustive evidence of these atrocities.

We will explore every legal and constitutional avenue available to challenge this electoral robbery. We will not rest until justice is served and the will of the people of Lagos is respected.

The Labour Party will not allow this daylight robbery to stand unchallenged.” Similarly, Mr. Olusegun Mobolaji of the YPP described the process that led to the polls as flawed.

He said: “The process that led to this poll was full of irregularities and anomalies; even the timetable was contradictory, tedious, choky and unbearable for opposition parties. Some parties got nomination forms from LASIEC two days before the election because of some issues, how can we ascribe credibility to such an election?”

Also, the State APP chairman and secretary of IPAC, Mrs Abiola Adeyemi, said that she was nearly beaten by alleged APC thugs in Badagry for complaining over the removal of the APP logo from the ballots in Badagry.

Corroborating, Mr Dele Oladeji, the state chairman of Accord, said that political parties contested against LASIEC and not among themselves.

He said: “LASIEC acted as election players, not as umpire. We contested against LASIEC. It was a systematic rigging orchestrated before election day.

Sanwo-Olu says victory is for all Lagosians

Despite their concerns, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the APC victory in elections as a collective win for all Lagosians, saying the result reflects public confidence in the party’s leadership and grassroots development agenda.

The governor congratulated the APC, its leaders, stakeholders, and supporters for what he called a “resounding victory” across the 57 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

“This outcome is a clear affirmation of the trust and confidence that the good people of Lagos have in the APC’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to inclusive development at the grassroots,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He congratulated the newly elected chairmen and councillors and reminded them that the real work begins now. “This victory is not an end, but a means to an end—that end being selfless, responsive and accountable service to the people.

Your responsibility is to deliver good governance, uplift communities, and promote the welfare of every resident—regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

The governor urged the winners to govern with humility, transparency, and compassion, and to reach across all divides.

To aspirants who lost in the primaries, SanwoOlu hailed their courage and commitment, urging continued loyalty and unity within the party.

“In every contest, there must be winners and others. But within the APC, we must always prioritise unity above personal ambition.

That is the only way to sustain our legacy of service and success,” he said. Sanwo-Olu also commended the LASIEC for conducting what he described as a peaceful and credible election, and thanked security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the process.

He assured Lagosians of continued collaboration with the incoming local government officials to deliver grassroots development.

“Together, we will ensure that no community is left behind on our journey toward a Greater Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.