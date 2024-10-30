Lagos Fringe Festival Set To Empower Creatives Through Innovation

Share

The stage is set for the 7th edition of the Lagos Fringe 2024, a multidisciplinary arts festival curated by Pawstudios Africa, a leading creative hub dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration in the African arts and culture scene.

The festival, which will take place from November 19 to 24, 2024, explores the intersection of technology and creativity, positioning itself as a key incubator for artistic innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

With over 150 performances and exhibitions spread across 14 venues, Lagos Fringe 2024 is set to offer an unforgettable experience, featuring an eclectic mix of theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film screenings, and interactive workshops.

Building on the success of last year’s collaborations with Soho Playhouse New York and the Brighton Fringe UK, Lagos Fringe 2024 promises a more dynamic program with international partnerships and collaborations from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United Kingdom, further expanding its global reach.

Festival Director, Kenneth Uphopho, shared his vision for this year’s festival: “We are proud to continue growing Lagos Fringe as a platform for creative incubation and innovation.

Our workshops, mentorship sessions, and international partnerships are aimed at building lasting connections and developing new voices in the African creative ecosystem.”

This year, the festival will host a range of special programs that emphasise professional development, collaboration, and mentorship for creatives of all levels: #GiveMeTha’MoneySeries, Women in the Arts Initiative, Young Critics & Reviewers Program, and AI Tools Workshop.

#GiveMeTha’MoneySeries is a series of workshops focused on monetising creative content, including sessions on grant writing, elevator pitching, and navigating contracts.

Women in the Arts Initiative is aimed at empowering female creatives through equitable storytelling workshops and grantfunded productions, including the Equitable Gender Storytelling Workshop.

Designed to nurture the next generation of art critics, Young Critics & Reviewers Program offers peer-to-peer mentorship and guidance on monetizing review content.

AI Tools Workshop is an interactive workshop exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the creative process. A key highlight of Lagos Fringe 2024 is the Festival Gathering, a hybrid program presented in collaboration with the British Council.

This initiative provides African arts and culture leaders with practical skills in festival management, focusing on sustainability, funding, and festival programming.

The Festival Management Residency kicked off virtually in September 2024, drawing participation from over 50 festival managers from across Africa and Europe, including countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

Head of Operations at Pawstudios Africa, Tope Sanni, highlighted the importance of this program, noting that the Festival Gathering “is a groundbreaking initiative that equips African festival managers with the tools to create impactful, sustainable events that resonate globally.”

The festival will also feature numerous fun and engaging events for participants and festival-goers alike: Y2K Party & Participants’ Party – a nostalgic throwback party filled with music, dance, and exciting surprises; Rave/ DJ Battle – featuring a high-energy DJ competition where the audience can vote for their favorite DJ, with prizes up for grabs; Fringe After Dark – a late-night gathering that brings together performers and attendees for an unforgettable night of entertainment; Creative Hustle:

The Filmmaker’s Guide to Global Audiences – a session dedicated to filmmakers looking to break into global markets, offering tips on international distribution and audience engagement.

According to Pawstudios Africa, this year, the festival will be held in collaboration with Women in the Arts Festival, Freedom Park, British Council, PACE, Temple Productions, Abuja Fringe, Total Consult & TheatreNaija.

