Lagos Food Bank, 22Bet Donate Food Items To 200 Families In Lagos

Over 200 families in Ebute Metta, Lagos, on Friday benefited from a Christmas outreach organised by 22Bet Nigeria through its THX22 Foundation, in partnership with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI).

The outreach, held on Friday, December 12, saw beneficiaries receive boxes of staple food items to support them during the Christmas season.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of 22Bet Nigeria, Mr Fikayo Ogunfuye, said the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to giving back to society after five years of operating in Nigeria.

According to him, 22Bet has, over the years,s carried out several social impact campaigns in Oyo State in collaboration with corporate partners, but decided to extend their CSR initiative in Lagos State.

“This is just our way of saying thank you to Nigerians, particularly Lagos State, for accommodating us and allowing us to do business successfully. We want people to have a good Christmas, which is why we partnered with Lagos Food Bank Initiative to reach about 200 families,” Ogunfuye said.

He added that Ebute Metta was chosen to ensure maximum impact, noting that the area has a dense population and significant needs.

“We felt it was best to start from this part of Lagos, where we can reach many people at once. In the coming years, we hope to extend this initiative to other parts of Lagos,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr Michael Sunbola, described the collaboration with 22Bet as timely, especially given the current economic challenges facing many households.

“We are having a very strong partnership with 22Bet, which has chosen LFBI as a vehicle to deliver their corporate social responsibility. In this difficult economic climate, this kind of support is very important,” Sunbola said.

He explained that the food items distributed—rice, garri, semovita, wheat, cooking oil, and sardines were premium staples that could sustain a family of five for at least two weeks.

“Today, we are reaching 200 families with food items worth millions of naira. Our goal is to put smiles on their faces and help them celebrate Christmas with dignity,” he said.

Sunbola also explained that the choice of Ebute Metta followed LFBI’s structured process of rotating support among communities.

“We work with about 170 communities. When corporate organisations approach us, we guide them on communities that have not been reached recently. Ebute Metta is close to them and had not been reached this year, so it was selected,” he explained.

He noted that the outreach was orderly due to proper pre-registration of beneficiaries.

“Everyone here was pre-registered and issued cards. That is why there is no chaos or stampede. The people trust us because we have been working in communities like this for over seven years,” he noted.

Sunbola urged other corporate organisations to emulate 22Bet, noting that hunger remains a major challenge for many Nigerians.

“Times are hard. What 22Bet has done shows that business is not just about profit, but about giving back and supporting vulnerable people,” he added.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture. Mrs Olubunmi Williams, a widow, said the food package would help her greatly during the festive period.

“I am very grateful. I don’t have a job, and since my house was demolished, life has been difficult. This food means a lot to me,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Ms Hadijat Salawu, also thanked the organisers, saying she planned to keep the food items for Christmas.

“I really appreciate this initiative. At least, we will have food to eat during Christmas,” Salawu said.