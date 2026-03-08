Lagos First Lady Applauds Wema Bank On Women Empowerment

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has hailed Wema Bank for its sustained commitment to women empowerment and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation while speaking at the bank’s 2026 International Women’s Day celebration in Lagos.

The event, regarded as one of the largest International Women’s Day gatherings in the banking sector, brought together dignitaries, public figures and women leaders from various sectors to discuss issues surrounding women’s empowerment and economic inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu commended the leadership of Wema Bank for consistently initiating programmes that support women and promote inclusive growth.

She also conveyed goodwill from the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I am pleased to be associated with today’s gathering, an initiative of Wema Bank to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day and celebrate women,” she said. “The leadership of Wema Bank has consistently championed initiatives that empower women and promote inclusive growth in our society.”

The First Lady emphasised that financial inclusion remains a critical tool for advancing women’s economic empowerment, noting that access to credit, savings, investments and digital banking solutions enables women to expand their businesses, support their families and contribute to national development.

She commended the bank for designing products and platforms that specifically address the financial needs of women, thereby helping them build economic confidence.

“As a state, every initiative we have curated to support women stems from the realisation that our women deserve the best,” she said. “When a woman is empowered or given opportunities, the benefits extend far beyond her immediate sphere of influence.”

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu also stressed that women’s empowerment requires continuous commitment from government, financial institutions, corporate organisations, civil society groups and families.

She expressed optimism that the gathering would encourage deeper collaboration and innovative ideas aimed at building a society where women are given equal opportunities to thrive.

“Empowerment is not a one-day conversation,” she added. “It requires sustained commitment. I hope this gathering will spark deeper collaboration, bolder ideas and renewed determination to build a society where no woman is left behind.”

The event featured a diverse lineup of notable personalities including the UN Women Resident Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong; filmmaker Funke Akindele; television host Morayo Afolabi-Brown; singer Waje; dancer and creative entrepreneur Kaffy; vocalist Yinka Davies; drummer Ara; television anchor Olive Emodi; and actor Daniel Etim Effiong.

Participants at the event explored this year’s theme, “Give To Gain,” alongside the bank’s discussion topic, “When Women Gain, We Grow,” highlighting the broader social and economic impact of empowering women.