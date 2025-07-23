Lagos Fire Service Rescues Man Trapped In Well

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday disclosed it successfully rescued a 56-year-old man who had become trapped inside a well over the weekend.

According to a statement from the agency’s official X account, its Ejigbo Station received a distress call about an individual trapped in the Ikotun area of the state.

The rescue team quickly mobilized and arrived at the scene to begin the operation. Upon arrival, they found that the man was stuck while working inside a well approximately 80 feet deep.

The well is located behind a bungalow with eight rooms on a property measuring about 648 square meters. The Fire Service reported that firefighters were able to pull the man out alive after several coordinated efforts.

Initial findings by the rescue team indicated that the incident may have been caused by negligence during the hazardous work.

In light of this, Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, advised the public to promptly notify the agency when engaging in hazardous tasks.

She emphasized that doing so would allow for proper safety measures and standby support to prevent avoidable accidents.

The rescued man was handed over to his family and is in stable condition. The agency urged Lagos residents to prioritize safety.