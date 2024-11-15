Lagos Fire Service Put Out Factory Fire In Ikeja

Share

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Wednesday night put out fire at the Imperio International factory in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Goods affected include body spray, perfumes, and creams; there was however, partial damage to twin warehouse block, but the fire was confined to affected area, preventing spread to production warehouse.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement yesterday, said, “Our swift response prevented further damage to the production warehouse, which could have had devastating consequences due to stored raw materials, equipment, and personnel.”

“This was consequent upon prevention of further spread to the rear twin warehouse block used for production which incident could have been more devastating due to the volatility of raw materials and equipment storage as well as factory personnel it houses.

