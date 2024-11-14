Lagos Fire Service Douses Ikeja Factory Blaze

Share

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has demonstrated its effectiveness in combating fires, extinguishing a factory fire at Imperio International in Ikeja on Wednesday night.

Goods affected include body spray, perfumes, and creams; partial damage to twin warehouse block. However, the fire confined to affected area, preventing spread to production warehouse.

Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye confirmed the successful operation on Thursday in a statement, saying ,”Our swift response prevented further damage to the production warehouse, which could have had devastating consequences due to stored raw materials, equipment, and personnel.”

“This was consequent upon prevention of further spread to the rear twin warehouse block used for production which incident could have been more devastating due to the volatility of raw materials and equipment storage as well as factory personnel it houses.

“The Fire was brought under control a few hours into the midnight, and it is still being salvaged with dampening down of embers from the remains of salvaged goods as the operations moved to the recovery stage to allow for mop up exercise of the premises,” Adeseye said.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service’s prompt action minimized damage and potential risks at the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: