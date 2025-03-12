Lagos: Fire Rocks Otedola Bridge As Loaded Tanker Explodes

Share

There was palpable tension for motorists along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway last night following an explosion at the Otedola Bridge axis of the expressway.

According to multiple videos shared on X that the explosion occurred around 7pm. The videos showed thick flames emanating from the explosion.

An X user, Tonye Oliver wrote: “Ongoing tanker fire at Otedola bridge, this is a major disaster!!” Another user, Pamilerin Adegoke, urged motorists and commuters to avoid Otedola Bridge. “Please avoid the Bridge, heavy fire right now,” Adegoke wrote.

However, in a late bulletin on the incident, the Lagos State Traf – fic Management Authority (LASTMA) said that: “A tanker has fallen and caught fire, affecting nearby structures, including a church, residential house, and mechanics’ parks at Otedola Under Bridge, adjacent to CMD Road.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing. “Due to the incident, there is currently no movement in or out of Otedola Under Bridge, resulting in a complete blockade of the area.”

