Lagos, FHA Partner on Affordable Housing For Residents, Nigerians in the Diaspora

Lagos State Government and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have promised to synergise and collaborate to provide affordable housing for Lagos residents and Nigerians in the diaspora.

The promise was made on Saturday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo, during a courtesy visit by management of FHA to the governor at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said the vision of the Federal Housing Authority is in line with the objective of the state government to provide housing nee ds for various strata of the economy, noting that his administration in the last four and half years has commissioned 18 different housing estate projects in different parts of the State to reduce housing deficits in Lagos. He said: “The Federal Housing Authority is known for opening new areas, new cities and corridors.

“We can see from your (Hon. Oyetunji Ojo) drive and move in the last couple of weeks that indeed, you want to make a positive impact in your tenure. “For us in Lagos, we know what the deficits are and are open for collaboration. “In the last four and half years that we came into government, we have commissioned about 18 different housing estate projects in various numbers in different parts of the state.”