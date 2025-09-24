Lagos, FG Launch ART Impact Survey To Strengthen HIV Epidemic Control

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), and international partners including APIN-PHIS3 Project, PEPFAR, the U.S. CDC, NACA, and other stakeholders, has launched the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS) in Lagos.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, under the theme “Every Step Counts: Towards an HIV-Free Nigeria.” The survey will cover 205 Enumeration Areas, 6,150 households, and approximately 11,397 residents across the 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State. It aims to generate updated data on HIV prevalence, treatment coverage, and viral load suppression among adults aged 15–64 years.

Declaring the survey open, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said the findings would provide evidence to guide Lagos State’s HIV response. “This is an impact survey that will assess HIV prevalence, treatment coverage, and viral load suppression among adults in Lagos. We count on the cooperation of communities, security agencies, and field workers to make it successful,” he said.

Representing the U.S. CDC, Dr. Ibrahim Dalhatu, Deputy Director, Epidemiology and Strategic Information, described the survey as a people-centered initiative. “This is ultimately about people—the same people who will be engaged and who will benefit from the exercise,” he noted.

From NASCP, Dr. Chioma Ukanwa, Deputy Director, Prevention, emphasized the global recognition of the AIS as a vital tool for epidemic control. “The survey will reach homes, communities, and local governments, providing a true picture of the HIV situation,” she said.

Mr. Francis Agbo of NACA explained that the survey will help track Nigeria’s progress toward HIV epidemic control. “We have just concluded a similar exercise in Akwa Ibom, and Lagos is the next frontier,” he said.

Similarly, Dr. Williams Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Surveillance at NCDC, assured of technical support for accurate data collection and analysis. Project Director of APIN-PHIS3, Dr. Dare Onimode, described the survey as another milestone in Nigeria’s fight against HIV, while Mr. Patric Akpan of NEPWHAN pledged community support to ensure credible results.

Director of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, called for public trust and participation. “Gone are the days when HIV was shrouded in stigma. Today, people living with HIV deserve dignity, respect, and universal access to healthcare,” she said.

Explaining the mobilization strategy, Lagos State AIDS Programme Coordinator, Dr. Oladipupo Fisher, said grassroots engagement would be central to the survey’s success, with awareness campaigns through posters, town halls, door-to-door visits, and targeted household outreach.

Supported by PEPFAR, U.S. CDC, NACA, NCDC, APIN Public Health Initiatives, and LSACA, the Lagos State AIS is expected to provide the most reliable state-level data to strengthen HIV planning and accelerate epidemic control in Nigeria’s commercial hub.