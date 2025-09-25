New Telegraph

September 25, 2025
Lagos, FG Inaugurate ART Impact Survey To Strengthen HIV Control

The Lagos State Government yesterday launched the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS).

It is a household-based initiative designed to measure HIV treatment coverage and viral load suppression, as part of efforts to curb the epidemic and improve outcomes for people living with HIV.

The Federal Ministry of Health through the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP) are supporting the initiative.

The survey, scheduled to run from October to December, will cover 205 Enumeration Areas, 6,150 households, and almost 11,397 participants in the 20 local government areas. It seeks to provide updated data on HIV treatment coverage and viral load suppression among adults aged 15–64 years.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Olusegun Ogboye emphasized the importance of the exercise in guiding evidence-based HIV response.

He said: “This is an impact survey that will assess HIV prevalence, treatment coverage, and viral load suppression among adults in Lagos. “We count on the cooperation of communities, security agencies, and field workers to make it successful.”

