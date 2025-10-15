Lagos Faults NASS Over Central Gaming Bill

…Says proposed law unconstitutional, violates Supreme Court ruling

The Lagos State Government has faulted the National Assembly over the proposed Central Gaming Bill, describing it as unconstitutional and a violation of the Supreme Court judgment in Attorney General of Lagos State & 22 ORS v. Attorney General of the Federation & ORS (SC/1/2008).

The State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), during a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltji Press Centre, Alausa, on Wednesday, said the proposed Bill amounts to legislative overreach and an attempt to usurp powers constitutionally reserved for state governments.

He explained that the 2008 Supreme Court judgment had clearly defined the limits of the Federal Government’s authority on matters not expressly stated in the Exclusive Legislative List, adding that the regulation of gaming and betting falls within the residual powers of the states.

“The attempt by the National Assembly to centralise control over gaming in Nigeria through this Bill is not only unconstitutional but also amounts to legislative overreach,” the Attorney-General said, adding that, “The Supreme Court has settled this issue since 2008. Any move to reintroduce it through another legislative backdoor is an affront to the rule of law.”

The AG maintained that Lagos State will continue to safeguard its constitutional rights and defend the principles of federalism, insisting that its existing

Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law already provides a comprehensive framework for regulating gaming activities within the state.

According to him, the state’s regulatory framework ensures consumer protection, responsible gaming, and significant revenue generation for public development projects.

“Our position is not just about jurisdiction; it is about governance, legality, and respect for our federal structure. Lagos has developed a transparent and efficient framework that balances innovation with accountability in the gaming sector,” he said.

The Commissioner also assured that the state would continue to engage relevant stakeholders, including the National Assembly and other state governments, to promote cooperative federalism and constitutional compliance.

“We must resist any attempt to erode the autonomy of states under the guise of national regulation. True federalism thrives when each tier of government operates within its constitutional competence,” he concluded.