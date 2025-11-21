Lagos Fans Will Take Eagles Back To The Top –Oliseh

…says team has stars but lack organisation

Former Nigeria captain, Sunday Oliseh, has intimated that the Super Eagles can become dreaded team again if they could return to Lagos for their home games.

Speaking on his podcast, Global Football Insights with Sunday Oliseh, the former coach of the team, said the Lagos fans will bring the best out of the team while remembering what they suffered in 2000 after the team drew with Congo in an Africa Cup of Nations match at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking on the aftermath of the Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Oliseh said the players must develop more spine and aggressiveness if they are to conquer the world.

“In Lagos, even if you are winning a game, 3-0, the fans would still be shouting, ‘all we are saying, give us more goals.’ And if you don’t give them those goals, if there are 20 minutes to play, you know what they will do? They will stop supporting you. They will start booing you and start supporting the opponents.”

Speaking further, the former Ajax star said there are talents in the team but in l a c k organisation. Oliseh said the team met a more technical and organised team in DR Congo, hence their failure to progress, as the Super Eagles were dominated in every aspect of the game.

He added: “I think it’s because we don’t really have a team because if we really have a team mechanism, there is something in French that’s translated to a trigger point. When you press, there must be a trigger point.

As a team, we might say okay, we’re gonna press each time the ball is played backwards, so that way you don’t press alone.

We are gonna press, we can say all of a sudden we look at the whole team, we say look in this team the weak point is this person, he’s not very good on his left foot, so the whole team will agree that anytime that person is with the ball that’s when the pressing starts.”