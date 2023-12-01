Lagos Family Storms Governor’s Office Over Alleged Invasion Of Their Land

…Seeks Tinubu, Sanwo-olu Intervention To Stop Invaders

Members of Oyetubo Jokotade family of Lagos State has called on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of to stop invaders on their land and stop disobedience of court order by the parties involved. The family made the appeal yesterday while protesting at the Governor’s Office in over the invasion and constant use of police to harass them.

According to them, despite two different interlocudefendants are still working on the land that is measuring about two hundred and twelve hectares of land allocated to Oyemade royal family as at 1996. Speaking with journalists at Alausa yesterday, the Baale of Oyemade family in Eti-osa, Sangotedo, Baale Jamiu king Akinsemoyin urged the Lagos State Governor to command the invaders to vacate the land belonging to his family and respect the rule of law.

He said: “I respectfully call on the Governor to please tell his people to vacate our land, because we don’t want bloodshed and I don’t want our people to take laws into their hands. “Despite the court orders, they are still working on the land, whereas we the defendants are obeying the court order,” he said.

Also, Mr Saliu Tajudeen, a member of Oyemade royal family noted that the protest is to call the attention of the President and state governor to intervene on the matter because all the good things they are doing in Lagos is being spoilt by the invaders who does not have respect for court order.

Tajudeen stated that: “We have obtained an interlocutory injunction as far back as eight years asking all parties to stay away from the land till judgement and we got an- other one not too long ago.