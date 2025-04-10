Lagos: Family Files Contempt Of Court Notice Against ‘Oba’

Share

The Sanusi Olawunmi Family of Abule Ado has issued a formal notice of contempt of court to Mr. Suleiman Surajudeen Aro for allegedly parading himself as the Oba of Abule Ado, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, in defiance of a subsisting court order.

In the contempt notice dated April 8, 2025, Mr. Aro was cautioned that unless he immediately complies with the status quo directive issued by Hon. Justice M.O. Dawodu on January 15, 2025, he risks being held in contempt of court, a charge that could result in imprisonment.

This warning was contained in Form 48 titled; “Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Order,” and signed by Assistant Court Registrar, Adeleye Ademola, on behalf of the Registrar.

It will be recalled that the Sanusi Olawunmi Family had previously raised concerns over what they described as the unlawful imposition of Mr. Aro as Oba, despite the ongoing legal dispute and a court order explicitly barring any such installation.

The case, filed in the Ikeja Judicial Division of the Lagos State High Court (Suit No: ID/2044GCMW/2024), was brought by Alhaji Rafiu Owolabi Tesilimi, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Tesilimi, and others.

The claimants requested that the Sanusi Olawunmi Family be recognised as a legitimate ruling house alongside the Ado Family, based on the native law and customs of the Abule Ado community.

They are seeking a declaration affirming the Sanusi Olawunmi Family’s right to present the next Oba of Ado/Odan village, as well as an injunction restraining any party, including the Ado Family, from presenting or nominating a candidate to the Lagos State Government or its relevant agencies for approval.

The writ, prepared by M.B. Jimoh-Akogun of M.B. Jimoh-Ak – ogun & Co., also sought to bar any candidate from being recognised or approved pending the final resolution of the matter.

