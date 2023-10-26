Lagos Family, Allottees Protest Occupation Of Land By Armed Policemen

Members of the Oyetubo Jokotade family in the Sangotedo area of Ajah and their land allotees have protested against what they described as disregard to a court ruling by the Lagos State Government. The family members and the all-lotees, who were armed with placards, on Tuesday protested against the continued occupation of their land by heavilly armed policemen.

They also accused the government and its agencies of demolishing about 30 houses, despite having the Governor’s Consent on the demolished buildings. The protesters also called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop the State Task Force from harassing them and their allottees.

The protesters who were adorned with different placards with inscriptions such as : Lagos State government stop contempt , Taskforce leave our land, stop terrosing us, Governor Sanwo-Olu uphold democracy value, Lagos State please let’s us breath.” Speaking with journalists during the protest, a member of the family, Saliu Tajudeen, stated that some persons are using the name of he state government to hijack about eleven hectares of land from the family’s property.

He said, “Our family under the aegis of Oyetubo Jokotade Estate Management, which comprises of three families has been managing our properties which was over 200 hectares of land decided to reserve 11 hectares. “We allotted some portions to some people, but to our surprise, some hijackers hiding under the state government took over our land claiming that they are acting on the instructions of the governor.”

He continued, “We took the matter to court and an Interlocutory Injunction was granted pending the determination of the case.” The family member added that, “Surprisingly, some peo- ple under the New Town Development Authority took over our land and demolished our houses.