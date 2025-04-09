Lagos Family Alleges Imposing Of Monarch On Community Despite Court Order

Share

Members of the Sanusi Olawunmi Family of Abule Ado in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have raised the alarm over the alleged imposition of Suleiman Surajudeen Aro as the Oba of Abule Ado, despite a subsisting court order barring such action.

In a suit filed at the Ikeja Judicial Division of the Lagos State High Court, with suit number ID/2044GCMW/2024, the claimants, Alhaji Rafiu Owolabi Tesilimi, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Tesilimi, and others brought the matter before Justice M.O. Dawodu. The court ordered that status quo be maintained pending further proceedings.

According to the writ of summons, the claimants are seeking a declaration that the Sanusi Olawunmi Family be recognised alongside the Ado Family as a ruling house with the right to produce the Oba of Ado/Odan Village, based on the native law, custom, and tradition of the Abule Ado community.

The claimants also request a declaration that the Sanusi Olawunmi Family is entitled to present the next Oba of the Ado/Odan community in accordance with established customs.

Furthermore, they sought an injunction restraining the defendants, including members of the Ado Family or any other family, from presenting any candidate to the Lagos State Government or its agencies, including the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, for approval or appointment as the next Oba of Abule Ado.

The writ, issued by M.B. Jimoh-Akogun Esq. of M.B. Jimoh-Akogun & Co, Ikeja, Lagos gave the claimants’ address as Baale Compound, Abule Ado, Lagos. A motion ex parte dated January 15, 2025, directed that status quo be maintained pending the hearing of a motion for interlocutory injunction filed on October 11, 2024. The matter was adjourned to March 11, 2025, for hearing.

