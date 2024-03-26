Lagos FA Cup: Magic Stars demand top refs for quarterfinal tie

Magic Stars have requested that the Lagos State Football Association appoint top-level match officials for their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final match against defending champions Ikorodu City.

The club’s Team Manager, Isaac Oluwatobi, said that the team has worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament and hopes for fair officiating during the game.

The match is set to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, with Magic Stars having defeated Smart City in the Round of 16 to reach this stage.

Although they have faced Ikorodu City twice in a tune-up game, Oluwatobi knows that this time it will be different, considering the stakes are higher.

He also acknowledged that Ikorodu City is in match action since the Nigeria National League is active, while the NLO is yet to kick off, which makes them a formidable opponent.

However, Magic Stars is up for the challenge and ready to give their best.

“It’s going to be a tough game as we have been tagged as the underdogs, which makes it interesting,” he said

“This pairing in the last eight of the Lagos State FA Cup means a potentially big game, in which many expect fair officiating for both teams from the match officials and not to be marred by any drama.”

Therefore, he appealed to the LSFA to appoint the best match officials for the game and ensure that they don’t throw caution to the wind during the game.

He added: “At this stage of the FA Cup, the Lagos FA must assign the best match officials for the game and subsequently ensure before and during the game, that the referees don’t show bias by favouring any team and be professional in their dealings.”