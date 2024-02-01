Lagos Extends Deadline for Filing Tax Returns to February 7

In view of the recent downtime experienced on the e-tax portal, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Ser- vice (LIRS) has extended the filing of employer’s’ annual tax returns by one week starting from February 1 to February 7, 2024. Mr. Ayodele Subair, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, conveyed this in a public notice released by the agency on Tuesday.

Statutorily, the filing of annual tax returns by companies expires on January 31 of each fiscal year and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters. Taxpayers are hereby advised to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation. This extension is aimed at providing tax- payers with additional time to ensure accurate and timely submission of their annual tax returns.

Subair urged employers of labour to take full advantage of the extension to perform their civic obligation to avoid penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2011. “We understand that unforeseen circumstances may arise, and this extension is intended to accommodate such instances.

“We implore all employers of labour within Lagos State, who are experiencing difficulties in the filing of their annual tax returns to call our customer service centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700 2255 5477) or visit the help desks at our various tax stations. “It is important to adhere to the revised deadline to maintain compliance and avoid any potential penalties.

“For further details or inquiries, we encourage taxpayers to visit the agency’s website at www.lirs.gov.ng, follow LIRS on social media platforms, or contact us via email at etaxinfo@ lirs.net, the LIRS boss stated.