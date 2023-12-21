Lagos Ensures Equitable Care Access Through EKOSHA Initiative

Lagos State Government has said it is committed to ensuring equitable access to high- quality healthcare services through the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) initiative, an arm of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA). Speaking at the EKOSHA fundraising event hosted at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island recently, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the primary objective of EKOSHA is to secure additional funds for providing affordable, quality healthcare services to vulnerable residents in Lagos.

Highlighting the significance of the fundraising initiative, Sanwo-Olu emphasised its dual purpose: bridging the gap between healthcare demand and supply while enhancing financial risk protection for the vulnerable. “This evening’s gathering is dedicated to expanding healthcare opportunities for vulnerable individuals in Lagos through Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA). Our aim is to bring smiles to the faces of those vulnerable individuals who are yet to benefit from the Scheme,” he asserted.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, expounded on the three arms of the EKOSHA initiative —Adoption, Crowdfunding, and Events (ACE Model)—designed to bolster support for vulnerable individuals. He disclosed that the initiative has equipped fourteen children from Orphanage Homes in the State with artistic skills, resulting in the creation of remarkable artworks.

Assuring inclusivity, the Governor reiterated his administration commitment to ensuring that all Lagos residents have access to quality and affordable healthcare, irrespective of socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. Speaking in the same vein, the First Lady of Lagos, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Olamide Ogunnubi, echoed the sentiment that achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage(UHC) is a collective responsibility.

She emphasised healthcare as a fundamental right accessible to all and urged stakeholders to generously support the EKOSHA initiative, stressing the positive impact of donations on the lives of those in need. “It is my hope that through EKO- SHA, stakeholders in quality health- care delivery can make a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals, ensuring they receive the care they require,” she remarked. Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, underscored the pivotal role health insurance plays in achieving universal health care coverage.

He emphasised the significance of equitable access to affordable, quality healthcare for all individuals to lead fulfilling lives. Reiterating the commitment to the Health and Environment mandate of the THEMES PLUS agenda, Professor Abayomi affirmed the government’s effort to extend Ilera Eko’s coverage to all residents, especially within the informal sector, as part of advancing the universal health coverage agenda.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, highlighted that enrolling in health insurance guarantees security in the face of health uncertainties, emphasising it as an investment in the health and future of the community. Chairman of LASHMA, Dr. Adebayo Adedewe, applauded contributors paying for health insurance plans for the vulnerable in their communities.

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to empowering beneficiaries as a sustainable component of the scheme. Assuring effective utilisation of raised funds, Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba,, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s support and announced that approximately 923,000 residents have enrolled in the Lagos State health insurance scheme. She stressed the affordability of the Ilera Eko Health Insurance package, encouraging enrollment at N8,500 per individual and N40,000 for a family of four children under 23 years old.