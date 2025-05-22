Lagos Enhances CitizensGate App With Multilingual Features

Share

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to upgrade its CitizensGate mobile app with multilingual features to better connect with the diverse population of the state.

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, revealed this during the ministry’s one-year stewardship presentation.

He said the enhancement is designed to make the platform more inclusive and accessible to the various ethnic groups residing in Lagos.

“The CitizensGate App is designed to bridge the communication gap between the government and Lagos residents. With multilingual features, we aim to ensure every resident, regardless of language or ethnicity, can engage effectively with government services,” Dr. Afolabi said.

The upgraded app will support major indigenous languages including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and French, in addition to English.

To improve government responsiveness, Dr. Afolabi disclosed that 20 additional Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be integrated into the platform, bringing the total number of participating MDAs to 120. This expansion, he noted, will significantly enhance real-time responses to citizens’ concerns.

In addition to the app upgrade, the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement has initiated various people-focused programmes. Among them is the “Sanwo-Olu Listens” Social Intervention Programme, which has provided financial aid to 8,690 indigent residents. Another is the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) programme, which has supported 6,280 indigent pregnant women with nutritional assistance.

Dr. Afolabi affirmed that the Sanwo-Olu administration remains committed to inclusive governance, civic responsibility, and community development.

“Our goal is to build a society where every voice matters and residents feel connected to the government. These initiatives reflect our dedication to promoting harmony, equity, and active citizen participation,” he said.

