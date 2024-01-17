Lagos Engages Stakeholders To Combat Vandalism, Theft Of Public Assets

Lagos State Government on Wednesday organised a stakeholders’ summit as part of efforts to curtail the growing menace of public infrastructure vandalism and theft.

As revealed in a statement released by the State’s Ministry of Information and Strategy, participants were there to strategise and collaborate on implementing effective preventive measures.

Held at the Lagos State Energy Academy, GRA Ikeja, the engagement brought together State and non-state actors to address the challenges collaboratively.

Addressing participants at the event, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye stated that the security of public infrastructure stands as one of the most urgent concerns in the state, given the relentless onslaught of brazen vandals who persistently wreak havoc on critical assets.

According to him, “Considering the indispensable role of public infrastructure in the economic prosperity, social development, and overall functionality of society, the act of vandalism has profound repercussions in everyone’s life”.

Acknowledging the devastating effects of the unpatriotic act, the Commissioner noted that organised crime serves no purpose but to disrupt opportunities that government investments in modern infrastructure were meant to provide the citizens.

Also, emphasising the relevance of collaboration between government and stakeholders to combat the menace of vandalisation of public wealth, Ogunleye maintained that the government is determined to always ensure the security of the assets through deliberate enhancement of security measures and response mechanisms.

“While we recognise the importance of fortifying security measures, concerted efforts among pertinent stakeholders, including government agencies, law enforcement institutions, energy industry players, and community leaders, are indispensable in ensuring that individuals engaged in the vandalization of public assets are held accountable through legal consequences”, he stated.

Noting that the endeavour of safeguarding our collective assets is beyond the responsibility of security agencies, the Commissioner pointed out that the fight against the scourge of vandalism and theft is a patriotic effort that every member of society must engage in.

“The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to collaborating closely with relevant authorities while deploying all necessary resources to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of the criminal act.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Sholabomi Sasore described the abuse of public infrastructure as a direct threat to the state’s progress and development.

“The vulnerabilities of these infrastructures are not merely technical; they extend into the realms of physical theft, social instability, and environmental challenges. We therefore must confront these multifaceted issues collectively, as a united front against the forces that seek to compromise the government’s effort”, she maintained.

The Permanent Secretary, also revealed that the ever-evolving challenges to the security of public infrastructure require a united purpose and innovative solutions, expressed that the creation of a fortified network of support will not only secure but also lay the foundation for more resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

Also, speaking at the summit, the Chairman House Committee on Energy and Minerals Resources, Hon. Sabur Oluwa acknowledged the strategic importance of assembling critical stakeholders to discuss models of addressing the safeguarding of the state’s critical assets.

He stressed the essential role of public facilities in the prosperity and progress of the state, Hon. Oluwa urged all stakeholders to support government initiatives towards nipping the menace in the bud.

The meeting had in attendance the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth, Security, and Governance, Mr Kehinde Motajo; Acting General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr Lateef Damilola; Representatives of Head of Government Agencies; Managing Director, LUG West Africa Ltd., Mr Imran Hamzat; Managing Director, LEDCO Ltd., Otunba AbdulRahman Abiola-Odunnowo; Managing Director, Elektron Energy, Mr Tolabi; Security Agencies and other critical stakeholders.