Lagos Engages Stakeholders To Combat Vandalism, Public Assets Theft

Lagos State Government yesterday organised a stakeholders’ summit as part of efforts to curtail the growing menace of public infrastructure vandalism and theft. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, said participants were there to strategise and collaborate on implementing effective preventive measures.

Addressing participants at the event, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, said the security of public infrastructure stands as one of the most urgent concerns in the state, given the relentless onslaught of brazen vandals who persistently wreak havoc on critical assets.

According to him, “Considering the indispensable role of public infrastructure in the economic prosperity, social development, and overall functionality of society, the act of vandal- ism has profound repercussions in everyone’s life”.

To combat the menace of vandalisation of public wealth, Ogunleye said the government is determined to always ensure the security of the assets through deliberate enhancement of security measures and response mechanisms.