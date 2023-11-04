Lagos Ends 50% Intervention In BRT, LAGFERRY, Blue Line, FMLM Fares

After three months of government intervention in fares paid by users of its multi-modal transport system, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Management Agency (LAMATA), has announced that the Lagos State Government is cancelling its 50 per cent transport fare rebate on behalf of citizens.

According to a notice released on Saturday by the state government, the intervention on transport fares has saved commuters about N1.9 billion, which costs were borne by the state government.

However, a public notice released by LAMATA on Saturday revealed that effective Monday, 6th November 2023, passengers who had in the past three months paid 50 per cent of the cost of transportation by state-regulated multi-modal transit system will now pay old fares.

Recall that some three months ago, Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu announced a 50 per cent rebate on fares across all government-regulated means of transportation, following which the government announced the cancellation of the half-price rebate.

“The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday,” LMATA said in a statement.

“Starting from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.” read the LAMATA notice”, the statement concluded