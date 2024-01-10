Lagos empowers over 11,000 startup businesses in 4 years

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said over 11,885 start-up businesses had been empowered in the last four years with attention to Micro-Enterprises in driving economic development of the state. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made this known at Year 2024 Lagos State Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) organised by Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

He said the empowerment programmes were initiated to reduce poverty, increase wealth of the people of Lagos and cushion the effects of the hardship Nigerians were facing as a result of removal of subsidy, amongst others. According to him, the beneficiaries of the scheme are the indigent, vulnerable and graduates of skills acquisition centres in the state. “Our administration’s recognition of the pivotal role of MicroEnterprises in driving economic development, reducing poverty, and generating employment, led to its prioritisation for support to create more job opportunities and foster innovation for accelerated growth. “This initiative is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to addressing the plight of the lessprivileged who are facing significant challenges in their daily lives. “It is also a practical demonstration of our social inclusion policy geared toward ensuring that no one is left behind in our collective journey to the Greater Lagos of our dream.”