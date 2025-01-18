Lagos emerges winner of 2025 America Flag Football League

Share

Lagos State, represented by Army Cantonment Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Ojo, on Thursday, emerged the winner of the 2025 America Flag Football League played in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, defeating Community Secondary Commercial School, Ibiaku Itam, Akwa-Ibom, in the final.

For their efforts, the Army Girls, who defeated Akwa Ibom girls 20-14 in final, were rewarded with N1m prize money and scholarship of N20m.

Speaking with our correspondent, the coach of the team, Aishat Hassan, said the victory was as a result of hardwork and dedication from the girls while also revealing that the players are ready to take the game to the next level and become professional.

In the group stage, Lagos defeated Oyo 22-6, FCT 16-2, Cross Rivers 28-0 and Ondo 34-6. It was another wide margin defeat against Kwara State in the semi final, making it to the final with a win of 22-12.

“I tell you, it’s very stressful but I am very excited and happy that we emerged the winner,” the coach said.

“It is more about the commitment of the players and their interest in the game. We have a league in Lagos and most of these players are already playing in the league as there was a plan to promote Flag Football in Lagos.

“Apart from what they achieved now, they have the opportunity to become professional in the game and take it to the next level.”

