Lagos Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgment Monday

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday, September 25 deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

The tribunal would deliver judgment on the petitions filed by Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour of the Labour Party (LP) against Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The post shared on the X page of Rhodes-Vivour indicated that the court will sit at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Labour Party candidate affirmed that he has received information indicating that the verdict for the election petition at the tribunal will be announced on Monday.

He wrote, “We have just been informed that judgment on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September.”

We have just been informed that judgement on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September. #watchGODwork #ourlagos — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (@GRVlagos) September 23, 2023

Recall on April 11, both Jandor and the candidate from the Labour Party separately petitioned the tribunal, seeking to invalidate Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and have themselves declared as the victors.

READ ALSO:

Following the development, on Wednesday, May 24, the tribunal rejected the petitions submitted by the Allied Peoples’ Movement and the Action Peoples Party, which challenged the success of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the gubernatorial election that took place on March 18.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329.

The PDP candidate, Adediran, secured the third position with 62,449 votes. Meanwhile, the APM candidate, Funmilayo Kupoluyi, received 884 votes, and the APP candidate, Abiola Adeyemi, obtained 259 votes.

The Chairman of the three-member Tribunal, Justice Arum Ashom, dismissed the petitions filed by the APM and APP after the petitioners chose to withdraw their petitions.