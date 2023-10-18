Lagos Earmarked N4.635bn To Upscale Arts, Tourism, Entertainment In 2023

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture has disclosed that a sum of four billion, six hundred and thirty-five million was budgeted for the upscaling of tourism, arts, and culture in the State for the year 2023.

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka also declared that the impacts of the planned Lagos Film City will transcend the arts and entertainment industry when completed.

She also said that given its size and content, the fact that the project

is being undertaken via a public-private partnership initiative, excellently testifying to the integrity and robustness of the Lagos State government and its finances.

The commissioner made this declaration on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 100 Hectares Film City at Ejirin, Epe Local Government area of the state.

According to Benson-Awoyinka, in her speech at the ceremony, the idea of a film city was conceived 5 years ago in an office in Ikoyi, by a transition committee assembled by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, before his first inauguration as governor of the state.

She said the Lagos Film City is one of the many legacy projects of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and falls under the 5th Pillar of his developmental THEME Agenda.

She explained that: “On completion, the Lagos Film City will serve as an all-in-one facility, with leisure, entertainment, and learning infrastructure”

While stating that the city will be “biggest in Africa, not in name only, but also in the content and quality of its offerings to the creative industry”, she explained that “It will also have accommodations and numerous state-of-the-art studios to support television, radio, and film, ranging from pre-production, production, post-production, and distribution, among others.

She called on prospective local, indigenous, and foreign investors to seize the opportunity of the proposed entertainment and creative hub to tap into the huge opportunity offered by the construction of the City.

“I can say our doors are open to you on this investment opportunity in the creative industry and also to Nigerians in the diaspora who may be interested in partnering with the State Government on this initiative.

“The coming on stream of the ‘Lagos Film City’ is a further testament to the commitment of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration to invest in the infrastructure, and create an enabling environment, for the global ‘new economy’ to thrive in Lagos State.

“All over the world, the creative, entertainment, and tourism sectors have contributed exponentially to all economies that took decisive steps to court and nurture it, just like we are here to do today.

“The Lagos State Government has been deliberate in its various steps in this sector, it has committed huge sums to upscale the various tourism centres across the state.

“For this year 2023, a total amount of N4.635 billion was specifically allocated for this purpose. Among the list of beneficiaries are the recently commissioned J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture, and the Agia Tree project in BADAGRY.

“Its collaboration with various notable players in the entertainment sector like Ebonylife Academy, Delyork, and Ogidi Studios, provided the platform for so many of our young, budding talents to hone their skills in acting, direction, scripting, cinematography, editing, photography, etc. The testimony of this investment is evident here with a few who have to thank Mr Governor and also witness history in the making.

“Already these various decisive steps taken by this administration in this sector have started to contribute significantly to the state gross domestic product (GDP) through various sources.

“It is my utmost belief that by the time ‘Lagos Film City’ comes on stream, the spiral effect on the State profile as a tourist destination of choice, economy, employment, and other opportunities will be appreciated beyond the entertainment sector.

On a final note, the Commissioner appreciated the Ejirin Epe community, under the rulership of the Elejirin of Ejirin, Oba Rafiu Ishola Babatunde Balogun

while soliciting for continued cooperation with contractors and builders of the City, while also urging them to adopt the Film City as their project and work with the people and organisations that would be working there.

“There would be a cocktail of Investors from Film to Hospitality and Real Estate, as conceived by M.r Gov. The ‘Lagos Film City’ is your baby, so you must do everything to ensure that it is well protected. It is noteworthy that the goodness and benefits of this project will first be enjoyed by you before any other, so let us give our best to the project as individuals and as a community.

On this note, I want to thank MG for this and other laudable groundbreaking initiatives to place Lagos as a choice destination for Entertainment and Tourism…our name shall surely be written in Gold!!!